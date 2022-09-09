PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 17
(Series of 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO SUBMITTING BALLOT QUESTIONS TO THE ELECTORS OF THE CITY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION, CONCERNING THE IMPOSITION AND INCREASE OF CERTAIN OCCUPATION TAXES ON THE BUSINESS OF LEASING OR RENTING SHORT-TERM ACCOMMODATIONS
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 16th day of August, 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 19th day of August, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of September, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 6th day of September, 2022.
City of Salida
________________________
Mayor Pro Tem Just Critelli
ATTEST:
_________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 9, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.