PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on September 26, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277.
The applicants 505 Oak St. LLC, represented by Kent Townsend, have submitted a major impact review application for the property located at 505 Oak Street. The property is located in the Commercial (C-1) zone district and the Highway 291 Established Commercial Overlay. The applicants are requesting approval of a Planned Development Overlay and Major Subdivision.
The requests include:
A. Approval of a Planned Development Overlay to allow a subdivision with lots fronting off of a private road, to increase allowed density by 20% and reduced minimum lot size for the proposed multi-family lots 11-18.
B. Approval of a Major Subdivision to subdivide the 2.09 acre property into 18 residential lots with a HOA owned and managed private road.
Any recommendations by the Planning Commission for the Planned Development and Major Subdivision shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearings. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2626.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 9, 2022
