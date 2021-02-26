PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR INCLUSION OF REAL PROPERTY INTO SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
A Petition praying for the inclusion of real property into the South Arkansas Fire Protection District (District) has been properly executed and filed with the Board of Directors of the District by Glen D. Burgener (Petitioner), who is the owner of 100% of the property herein described. Notice is hereby given that an open meeting to hear the Petition for Inclusion will be held at the District office at 124 E Street, Salida, Colorado, on the 8th day of March, 2021, at 9:00 A.M., at which meeting all persons in interest may appear to show cause in writing why the Petition should not be granted.
The Petitioner and the owner and property to be included are as follows:
Owner/Petitioner: Glen D. Burgener
Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 99304238
Property Address: 1916 County Road 49, Swissvale, Colorado, County of Fremont.
Property Description: A full legal description may be obtained by contacting Michael Luedtke, Esq. at the law firm of Hoskin Farina & Kampf, telephone: 970-986-3400.
DATED the 23rd day of February, 2021.
SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT
Published in The Mountain Mail February 26, 2021
