PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
06/01/2023 - 06/30/2023
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 411.74; ACA Products, Inc., 761.05; Airgas USA, LLC, 156.04; Alarm Detection Systems, Inc., 220.00; Alex Wiser, 161.19; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 3653.87; American Red Cross, 126.00; American Water Works Association, 365.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1210.30; Angie Williams, 462.05; Applied Concepts Inc, 2586.50; Ashley James, 500.00; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 731.83; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1105.59; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3306.64; AutoZone, 11.79; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 156769.24; Axon Enterprise, Inc, 23531.90; B&C Abbott Inc., 92.18; Badger Meter Inc, 8071.42; Beverage Distributors Company, 1029.81; BoundTree Medical, 307.17; Brady Brothers Inc., 6206.83; Brian Allen, 375.25; Broadcast Music, Inc, 421.00; Browns Hill Engineering & Controls, 160.00; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 84.75; Business Solutions Leasing, 2057.89; Butala Construction Company, 158.66; C.S. Collins Inc., 1317.18; Carey D. Hallett, 1950.00; Carol Babcock, 20.00; Cellco Partnership, 1166.98; CenturyLink, 580.92; Cesare, Inc, 11449.10; Chad F. Armenta, 8920.00; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 80.48; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 804.96; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.25; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christy Doon, 191.26; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 11206.01; City of Gunnison, 800.00; City of Salida, 9038.17; CivicPlus, LLC, 1245.00; Clarion Associates LLC, 13572.58; Colorado Central Telecom, 2018.27; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 781.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 40.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 75534.25; Colorado Mechanical Systems, LLC, 106072.80; Colorado Parks & Recreation Association, 2933.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 50.00; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 63.93; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 100.00; Core & Main LP, 15978.06; Crabtree Group, Inc., 1281.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 761.89; Crown Technology, LLC, 1025.00; Curtis Milstein, 2407.31; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1075.00; Denco Container LLC, 7724.00; Department of Justice, 171.68; DPC Industries, Inc., 1513.22; Eagle Rock Distributing Company, LLC, 157.00; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 3000.00; Ehlers and Associates, 1987.50; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 16541.50; Elite Brands of Colorado, 307.70; EnB Janitorial LLC, 107.04; Ennis-Flint Inc, 948.51; Environmental Resource Associates, 1168.59; EnviroTech Services Inc, 5304.72; Epic Days Coalition, Inc, 3425.00; Erik Alan Kean, 2441.66; Erin Kelley, 618.77; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 191.88; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; Faris Machinery, 29.87; FBS Automotive, Inc., 43365.20; FCI IND INC, 3831.59; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1299.70; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 11857.28; Finchloom, Inc., 1281.82; Fire and Police Pension Association, 54647.30; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3423.99; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 2894.80; Friends of Browns Canyon, 2400.00; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 1341.54; Gary Lacy, 5040.00; Glacier Bank, 53664.76; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.60; Grainger, 3718.33; HD Supply, Inc., 1061.25; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Holman Court LLC, 47220.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 411.19; Impresco LLC, 668.29; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 51631.93; James R Flatten, 7500.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jennifer Visitacion, 3000.00; Jim Luchetta, 1800.00; John Michael Kreski, 200.00; Jorge Eduardo Lazaro Franco, 5000.00; Joseph & Sara Walsh, 150.00; JVA, Incorporated, 400.00; Keeper Koepplinger, 150.00; Kenneth Blaine Patton, 65.00; Kristen Hussey, 713.33; Lance R Thonhoff, 274.99; Leonard Flores, 265.00; Materials Management Co, 1970.70; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 738.00; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 425.76; McFarland Oil LLC, 5931.67; McMahan and Associates, LLC, 36000.00; Michael Bews, 187.50; Michael L. Miller, 2800.00; Midpoint International Inc., 2852.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 37.55; Miles Jones, 265.00; Mobile Record Shredders, 79.10; Moltz Construction, Inc., 406565.66; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 4213.71; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 166.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 243.82; Nalco Company, 6147.90; Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., 212.50; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 41.88; Orion Integration Services, 7350.00; O’Rourke Media Group, LLC, 5505.78; Paymentech, LLC, 1951.58; PCA Colorado LLC, 14103.00; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 1421.24; Phil Long Ford of Denver, LLC, 92230.00; PidjCo, LLC, 106.01; Pinnacol Assurance, 10991.00; Pitney Bowes, 647.29; Psychological Dimensions, PC, 800.00; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; Quincy’s, 35.00; RAD Inc, 17.87; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 400.00; Reed K Dils, 140.00; Republic National Distributing LLC, 173.00; Richard Francis Posadas, 1785.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 800.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 144.20; Sabrina Tucker, 322.00; Salida Auto Parts, 1263.41; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 8000.00; Salida Council for the Arts, 651.30; Salida School District R-32-J, 6193.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 718.57; Sea-Western Inc, 9174.42; SGS North America Inc, 1924.50; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 22940.30; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2240.89; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 6524.40; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 742.28; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 277.37; Stryker Sales Corporation, 4562.67; studioseed, LLC, 31826.51; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 385.00; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 659.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 359.00; Terra Firma Forestry LLC, 1750.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 138.90; The Neenan Company LLLP, 166796.00; Thryv, Inc, 18.50; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 8823.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 930.25; Trans-West Inc., 177640.90; Trevor Davis, 200.00; Triangle Electric, Inc., 1215.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 9744.11; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 420.00; Tyler Business Forms, 2134.82; Uline Inc., 528.08; UniFirst Corporation, 72.80; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, 4650.24; US Postmaster, 1619.98; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 219.30; Valerian LLC, 1800.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 757.93; Vinci Law Office, LLC, 463.53; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 220.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1245.87; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1122.26; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 176.00; Western Colorado Enterprises, 1344.00; Williams Equipment, LLC, 1073.29; Wilson Williams, LLP, 19158.89; Windsor Hospitality Group, 3231.00; Winsupply of Salida, 63.44; World Class Distributors, 264.91; Xcel Energy - Salida, 18118.51; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 173628.85;
$2,164,634.32
Payroll Expenditure: June 2023, $579,310.03
Total June Expenditures: $2,743,944.35
Published in The Mountain Mail July 11, 2023
