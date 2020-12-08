PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Salida (CITY) hereby notifies its citizens and the general public that it is seeking funding assistance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Water Quality Control Division from its State Revolving Fund (SRF) program to assist in water system improvements. A project needs assessment (PNA) was developed as part of the loan application process. Project details are to be discussed at an electronic public meeting on Monday January 11th, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.
The current monthly residential water user fee per tap is $25.12 and went into effect 01/01/2020. Previous rate increase was in 2016 (2%). In addition to the $25.12 monthly fee, there is a volume fee of $1.71 per 1,000 gallons up to 13,333 gallons (first 2000 gallons excluded) + $2.28 per 1,000 gallons after 13,333 gallons.
Pasquale Springs project will expand groundwater drinking source by replacing aging pump station, disinfection facilities, and chlorine contact chamber at the existing Pasquale Springs site. The new at grade pump station will house new pumps, valves, piping, and other related appurtenances. Electrical and HVAC will also be replaced. A separate room will be provided for disinfection facilities. A new concrete buried tank with baffles with be provided for appropriate chlorine contact time prior to pumping to distribution system. Water rights for this expansion already exist and are in place. This project will expand the pumping capacity to 2 MGD (3.1 cfs). If you have questions please contact the CITY’s engineer Brandyn Bair at 970-384-9024 or brandynb@sgm-inc.com.
All community members may join electronically using the application Zoom. Zoom is a free platform, with easy to use capabilities. A link to join via video and audio is below. Please note that if participants want to join via video to see the presentation slides, but do not want to share their own video or audio, there are options to restrict camera and microphone access. There is a chat feature that can be used to asked questions during the meeting as well. If participants wish to not join via video and audio then they may call in to the meeting using one of the numbers below, when prompted please input meeting ID and password listed below.
Zoom Meeting ID: 941 0680 4054
Zoom Password: z1Stx9
Published in The Mountain Mail December 8, 2020
