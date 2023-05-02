PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Ian A. Fitzgibbons, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR030003

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to Chaffee Probate Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 26, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Katherine Fitzgibbons

350 Sixth Street

Fairplay, CO 80440

Attorney for Katherine Fitzgibbons:

Daniel J. Deters, Esq.

955 Eudora Street, Suite 1604

Denver, Colorado 80220

Phone Number: 720-893-6766

E-mail: djdeters@danieldeters.com

FAX Number: 303-268-9201

Atty. Reg. #: 19738

Published in The Mountain Mail April 25, May 2 and 9, 2023

