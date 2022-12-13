PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of November 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3044 - TRIVIEW METROPOLITAN DISTRICT Acting by and through its Water and Wastewater Enterprise (“Applicant or Triview”), 16055 Old Forest Point, Ste. 300 Monument, CO 80132 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries in this matter to Applicant’s Attorneys: Steven O. Sims, Reg. No. 9961 and Dulcinea Z. Hanuschak, Reg. No. 44342 of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP at 410 Seventeenth Street, Suite 2200, Denver, CO 80202-4432, Phone: 303.223.1100, Fax: 303.223.1111, Email: ssims@bhfs.com; dhanuschak@bhfs.com)
Second Amended Application for Change of Water Rights and Approval of Recharge Plan
CHAFFEE COUNTY
Applicant, Triview Metropolitan District Acting by and through its Water and Wastewater Enterprise (“Applicant” and/or “Triview”) amends its application filed August 31, 2021, and amended September 2, 2021 to seek approval of a recharge plan (“Second Amended Application”): 3. Effect of Amendment on Previous Applications.Triview will not restate the information included in its prior applications to change the AVIC water rights, except as noted. Nothing in this Second Amended Application modifies the change of AVIC water rights Triview sought in its original and first amended application, except in this amendment Triview will seek an additional changed use of water for use in recharge plans to create stream accretions. No Opposer that filed a statement of opposition to the previous applications shall be required to file another statement of opposition to this Second Amended Application and all current Opposers in 21CW3044 may contest all matters plead in this Second Amended Application. 4. Statement of Recharge Plan. Triview seeks Water Court approval for a recharge plan that accounts for, quantifies, times, reports and administers the use of stream accretions created by discharging AVIC water rights into a recharge pond consisting of two cells. Triview will divert its AVIC water rights at the current point of diversion and discharge some or all of that water into the recharge pond located on the AVIC historically irrigated acreage to create stream accretions. 4.1 Name of Recharge Plan. The AVIC Recharge Plan. (“Recharge Plan”) 4.2 Source of Recharge. AVIC water rights diverted from Cottonwood Creek a tributary of the Arkansas River, in Chaffee County, Colorado. 4.3 Amount of AVIC Water Rights to be recharged. Up to 18.05 c.f.s. 4.3.1. Triview may use water from other water rights for recharge in the AVIC Recharge Plan if the other sources are decreed for recharge use and subject to the same terms and conditions concerning this Recharge Plan. 4.4 Original AVIC Decree: The Ark Valley Irrigation Co water right was decreed in Case No. CA 1127 on June 19, 1890 with an appropriation date of May 1, 1880 for 18.05 c.f.s. 4.4.1. The original point of diversion was described in CA 1127 as “the headgate is located on the south bank of [Cottonwood Creek] about 100 feet above the junction of the North and South forks of said Stream, Chaffee County.” 4.4.2. Current Point of Diversion: The headgate currently is located on the South bank of Cottonwood Creek about 1600 feet upstream of the confluence between Cottonwood Creek and North Cottonwood Creek. The point of diversion was moved upstream pursuant to the provisions of § 37-86-111 C.R.S. 4.4.3. Current UTM location: UTM Zone 13, NAD83, X-48782.79082, Y 4394670.81106 4.4.4. Current PLSS Location: SW ¼, NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 13, T.14S, R.79W, of the 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, Colorado. 4.5 Recharge Ponds. Triview will construct an approximate 468,000 sq foot recharge pond consisting of two cells of equal size each cell has a capacity of approximately 47 acre feet. 4.5.1. Location. The ponds will be located in the SW/4 of the SW/4 of Section 19, T.14S, R.78W, of the 6th PM in Chaffee County, Colorado, at or near the location shown in Appendix D attached to the application. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 4.5.2. Triview does not plan to store the water in the recharge ponds because the water discharged into the recharge pond will seep out of the recharge pond into the alluvial aquifer as soon as it is reaches the recharge pond. To the extent that the water discharged into the recharge pond does not seep out of the recharge pond within 72 hours, Triview seeks approval to store the recharge water in the recharge pond until it seeps into the alluvial aquifer. 4.6. Use of Recharge Accretions. 4.6.1. Recharge use to create stream accretions for all the proposed changes of use described in paragraph 13 of the Second Amended Application, and; 4.6.2. Recharge use to create stream accretions to replace some or all AVIC return flow obligations arising in this case 21CW3044, and; 4.6.3. Recharge use to create stream accretions to retime certain AVIC historical consumptive use credits for all changed uses sought in this paragraph 4.6, and; 4.6.4. Recharge use to create stream accretions to replace irrigation return flow and augmentation obligations in other Triview decrees and applications including without limitation those in 22CW3004, Division 2. 5. Terms and Conditions. Triview will propose terms and conditions in the final decree that prevents injury to any other vested water user or conditional water right and to account for, quantify, time, report and administer the Recharge Plan and the use of stream accretions created by the recharge plan. 6. Names and Addresses of Owners of Structures Relevant to the Recharge Plan. 6.1. Triview owns the headgate and ditch works that diverts and conveys the Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company’s Ditch. 6.2. The headgate of the Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company’s Ditch is located on land owned by Hargrove Family Trust, 28395 County Road 361, PO Box 365, Buena Vista, CO 81211. 6.3 Triview owns the land upon which the Recharge Pond and related infrastructure are located. WHEREFORE, the Applicant requests that the Second Amended Application for Change of Water Rights and Approval of Recharge Plan be approved as requested herein and for such other relief and conditions that the Court deems appropriate.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of January 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 7th day of December 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail December 13, 2022
