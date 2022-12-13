PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of Applications, Protests to Final Revised Abandonment List, and certain amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of November 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW31; CONCERNING A PROTEST TO FINAL REVISED ABANDONMENT LIST CASE NUMBER: 2021CW3078 – OPPOSER: BUENA VISTA RANCH TRUST, dated March 24, 2020, 2330 Balsam Drive, Boulder, CO 80304 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Protestants attorney: Frascona, Joiner, Goodman & Greenstein, P.C., Attn: Zachary A. Grey, 4750 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder, CO 80305, Phone Number: (303) 494-3000, E-mail: zac@frascona.com; Attorneys for Applicant: State Engineer and Division 2 Engineer: Paul Bennington, William Davidson, Chris Stork, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver CO 80203, (720) 508-6309)
Protest to Final Abandonment List
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Describe the Water Right: A. Name of Structure: Offutt Ditch, B. Date of Original Decree: July 9, 1969 Case No: CA5141 Court: District Court for Chaffee County, Colorado C. Decreed Legal Description of Structure Location (provide 8 ½ x 11 inch copy of the applicable portion of a USGS topographic map with the location of the structure clearly marked): SE/4 NW/4 31-14S-77W, Chaffee County, Colorado, D. Source of water: Arnold Gulch, E. Decreed use or uses: Irrigation and domestic, F. Appropriation Date: March 18, 1963 Decreed Amount: 0.25 cubic foot of water per second of time G. Amount and use or uses listed as having been abandoned: All decreed uses H. Former District Number and Page Number where listed on Abandonment List: Page 12 of 19. 3. State factual and legal basis for this Protest: A. Protestant/Owner took title to the Water Right described in Section 2 above (the “Water Right”) by and through that certain Quit Claim Deed (the “Water Right Deed”) dated March 27, 2020 and recorded on March 30, 2020 at Rec. No. 457922 in the Chaffee County real property records (see Exhibit “A” attached to the application). (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) B. The division engineer apparently intended to include the Water Right on the July 1, 2020 proposed abandonment list; however, the July 1, 2020 proposed abandonment list inaccurately described the Water Right as sourcing from Longs Gulch when the actual source for the Water Right is Arnold Gulch (see attached Exhibit “B”). C. The publication required by C.R.S. § 37-92-401(2)(b) inaccurately described the Water Right as sourcing from Longs Gulch when the actual source for the Water Right is Arnold Gulch (see attached Exhibit “C”). D. C.R.S. § 37-92-401(2)(b) requires the division engineer to send by certified mail notices to the owner or last-known owner of every water right on the proposed abandonment list. Protestant/Owner did not receive certified notice as required by C.R.S. § 37-92-40(2)(b). E. Importantly, C.R.S. § 37-92-401(2)(b) requires the division engineer to make such an examination as is reasonably appropriate to determine the owner of such rights. The Water Right Deed, recorded in the Chaffee County real property records, includes Protestant/Owner’s legal address of 2330 Balsam Drive, Boulder, CO 80304 on the first page. Examining the Chaffee County records to locate Protestant/Owner is reasonably appropriate to determine ownership of the Water Right. F. The revised abandonment list was amended to accurately describe the source for the Water Right as Arnold Gulch, but Protestant/Owner still did not receive notice of the correction (see Exhibit “D”). G. The Water Right has not been abandoned. The prior owners of the land on which the Water Right is applied continuously used the Water Right for domestic purposes during the entirety of their possession. Undersigned counsel will file with the Court an Affidavit of Use from said owners upon receipt thereof. In addition, Protestant/Owner continues to use the water right for its decreed purpose. Neither the prior owners nor Protestant/Owner intended to abandon the Water Right as evidenced by the Water Deed and each party’s actual beneficial use. H. Protestant/Owner only discovered the Water Right on the revised abandonment list after conducting a search on November 1, 2022. Protestant/Owner would have undoubtedly timely filed a Statement of Objection if it was properly noticed under C.R.S. § 37-92-401(2)(b) or a protest if it received notice of the correction on the revised abandonment list. Opposer was not properly noticed under C.R.S. § 37-92-401(2)(b) and it did not receive notice of the correction on the revised abandonment list. I. If the division engineer does not consider Protestant/Owner’s Statement of Opposition simultaneously filed with this protest (see Exhibit “E”) pursuant to the provisions of C.R.S. § 37-92-401(4)(a), then Protestant/Owner respectfully urges the Court to consider this protest as contemplated by C.R.S. § 37-92-401(5)(a) because Protestant/Owner was not afforded the procedural due process to which it is entitled by state law. 4. Remarks: N/A YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until JANUARY 31, 2023 to file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 2 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to support or oppose a protest to the final revised abandonment list may file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List, such entry of appearance must be filed by January 31, 2023 (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us). A copy of such entry of appearance must also be served upon the Opposer and the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Division 2 Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, protest, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 7th day of December 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santstevan_
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail December 13, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.