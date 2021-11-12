PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, December 13th, 2021– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Minor Subdivision Final Plat – Little River Ranch Lot 98 – 1116 Caliente Ln
Monday, December 13th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., on Monday December 13th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by the Board of Trustees to review the Final Plat submitted by Doug Carr for a proposed Minor Subdivision of a 1.65-acre lot owed by Little River Ranch HOA to be divided into 3 lots (1 – 0.64-acre lot, 1 – 0.50-acre lot, and 1 – 0.51-acre lot).
The subdivision is located within Little River Ranch II on the north side of Caliente Ln between Pinon Drive, and Little River Ln., Parcel #R380511300132, 1116 Caliente Ln, zoned T3 Sub-Urban Zone. The proposed final plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - Telephone Attendance of Public. The Board of Trustees will meet in person at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. Members of the public may attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 822 6016 4739. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82260164739 or www.zoom.us.
