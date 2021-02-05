PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 20-0324
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On November 20, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Chaffee records.
Original Grantor(s): Corey B. Pringle
Original Beneficiary(ies): Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Nominee For Open Mortgage, LLC, Its Succesors And Assigns
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
Date of Deed of Trust: September 04, 2019
County of Recording: Chaffee
Recording Date of Deed of Trust: September 09, 2019
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.): 453473
Original Principal Amount: $383,495.00
Outstanding Principal Balance: $381,992.99
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOTS NO. 13 AND 14 BLOCK NO. 2 TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
Also known by street and number as: 145 Palmer Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 03/24/2021, at Office of Public Trustee, 104 Crestone Avenue, Room 105, Salida, CO 81201, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust , plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 1/29/2021
Last Publication 2/26/2021
Name of Publication Mountain Mail
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 11/20/2020
Dee Dee Copper, Public Trustee in and for the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Dee Dee Copper
Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Alison L. Berry #34531
Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian, Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (720) 590-4114
Attorney File # JLF No.: 20-025217
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
