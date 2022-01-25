PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Buena Vista Sanitation District
PO Box 3069
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Separate sealed bids for BLOCK 21 SEWER REPLACEMENT will be received by the Buena Vista Sanitation District at the offices of GMS, Inc., 611 North Weber Street, Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 until 1:00 P.M., Mountain Time, February 4, 2022, and then at such office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
Buena Vista Sanitation District, 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, CO 81211
GMS, Inc., 611 N. Weber Street, Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Dodge Data & Analytics, 2860 S. State Highway 161, Suite #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of GMS, Inc. located at 611 N. Weber Street, Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Electronic reproductions of the bidding documents may be obtained by contacting GMS, Inc. at (719) 475-2935, merittmeyer@gmsengr.com, lmedgar@gmsengr.com, or rjsams@gmsengr.com.
Dates of Advertisement: January 18, 2022, January 25, 2022, February 1, 2022
Date: January 13, 2022
/s/ Buena Vista Sanitation District
Published in The Mountain Mail January 18, 25 and February 1, 2022
