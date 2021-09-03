PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida City Council, on September 21, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m, remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366. Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on September 21, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado. The hearing concerns a Major Subdivision application for the property located between County Road 140 and County Road 141, legally known as a Tract in the SE ¼ SW ¼ of Section 31 T50N R9E of the N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado (the “Upchurch Annexation” site). The application has been submitted by Tory and Clee Upchurch. The applicants are requesting to split the 5.32 acre property (zoned Medium-Density Residential, R-2) into 24 lots.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the City of Salida Community Development Department.
