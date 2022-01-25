PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3079; TIMBER CREEK RANCH LIMITED, C/O Walt Harder, 130 W. Second, Salida, CO 81201 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: David Kueter, Esq., Kent Holsinger, Esq., HOLSINGER LAW, LLC, 1800 Glenarm Place, Suite 500, Denver, Colorado 80202, (303) 722-2828)
Application for Absolute Surface Water Right
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Name of structure: Rock Cliff Ditch Enlargement. 3. Location of Structure: The Rock Cliff Ditch was originally decreed in Civil Action 1576, with the headgate located on the westerly side of Long Gulch (a/k/a Harrington Gulch) at or near a point whence the east quarter corner of Section 35, Township 50 North, Range 8 East of the N.M.P.M. bears north 66 degrees, 41 minutes east 2,812 feet. The current location of the headgate pursuant to the Division of Water Resources is in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 35, Township 50 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., 1,930 feet from the east section line and 1,940 feet from the south section line. UTM coordinates:408539, 4266335 NAD83. See Exhibit A attached to the Application. 4. Source: Harrington Gulch, a tributary of the South Arkansas River. 5. A. Date of appropriation: January 1, 1964. B. How appropriation was initiated: By diverting the water and placing it to beneficial use. C. Date water applied to beneficial use: January 1, 1964. 6. Amount claimed: 1.5 c.f.s. absolute, in addition to the 0.5 c.f.s. decreed in Civil Action 1576. 7. Uses: Irrigation. A. Number of acres irrigated: Approximately 157 acres. B. Legal description of irrigated acreage: 21 acres in the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 35, Township 50 North, Range 8 East N.M.P.M. in Chaffee County, and 136 acres in the NW4 of Section 36 and the S1/2 of the SW1/4 Section 25, Township 50 North Range 8 East of the N.M.P.M. See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 8. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new or existing diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: a. Parcel 1 Timber Creek Ranch Estates, RGY Interests LLC, c/o Nathan Young, 9996 W U.S. Highway 50 #1080, Salida, CO 81201. b. Parcel 2 Timber Creek Ranch Estates, Joseph A. Kline, Jr. and Cori J. Kline, 47 Ridgemoor Dr., Saint Louis, MO 63105. c. Parcel 3 Timber Creek Ranch Estates, Jim Hickey and Melanie Helton, 917 Uintah Bluffs Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80904. WHEREFORE, Applicant requests this Application be granted as requested herein and for such other and further relief as the Court deems appropriate.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 19th day of January 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail January 25, 2022
