PUBLIC NOTICE
SALE NOTICE
TIMBER FOR SALE, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR, BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT, SEALED BIDS as hereinafter designated will be received by the Field Office Manager, Bureau of Land Management, 3028 East Main, Canon City, Colorado 81212-9326, prior to 10:00 a.m., MOUNTAIN Daylight TIME, on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 for all timber and Products Other than Logs marked or designated for cutting. Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids should be obtained from the BLM forester, Jeremiah Moore at 719-269-8576. The right is hereby reserved to waive technical defects in this notice and to reject any or all bids. The United States reserves the right to waive any informality in bids received whenever such waiver is in the interest of the United States.
All timber designated for cutting on specified Federal lands: T.50N., R11E., Sections 19 & 20, 6th PM, estimated for purposes of this sale to be 880 MBF of sawtimber. No bids for less than $5,000 will be considered. Minimum deposit with bid is $1000.00.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 3, 2021
