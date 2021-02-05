PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, February 22, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 E. 1st Street, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The hearing is regarding a Limited Impact Review application submitted by Low Pass Properties (represented by Erik Young) for approval of a minor subdivision to subdivide the parcel known as 901, 903 and 905 F Street, into three attached lots.
Interested individuals may make comments during the public hearing via GoToWebinar at the above link. Comments may also be submitted via email ahead of time to kristi.jefferson@cityofsalida.com by 12:00pm on February 22nd.
Approval of the limited impact review application shall constitute authorization to proceed with recording the plat and commencing with the subdivision. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department by calling (719) 530-2626. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.