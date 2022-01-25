PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the eligible electors of the Chaffee County Fire District ("District") of Chaffee County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular polling place election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 eligible electors will be elected to serve a three-year term on the District’s Board of Directors, [and 1 eligible elector(s) will be elected to serve a one-year term]. Any eligible elector of the District interested in serving on the Board of Directors may obtain a Self-Nomination & Acceptance Form from the District’s Designated Election Official (“DEO”):
Kira Jones
499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, CO 81211
719-395-6545
Monday-Friday 8 am – 5 pm
Self-Nomination & Acceptance Forms must be submitted to the DEO by close of business on Friday, February 25, 2022.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, any elector wishing to vote by absentee ballot must file an Application for an Absentee Voter’s Ballot with the DEO no later than the close of business on the Tuesday proceeding the election, (April 26, 2022). Contact the DEO for further information regarding absentee voting.
By: Kira Jones, Designated Election Official
Published in The Mountain Mail January 25, 2022
