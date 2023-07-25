PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the City of Salida will accept sealed bids to sell surplus city property. See availability for viewing and listing of property in the “For Sale” section of the
classified ads. The City reserves the right to refuse any and all bids received.
SEALED BIDS SHOULD ARRIVE AT CITY HALL, 448 E. 1st Street, Suite 112, SALIDA
BEFORE 12:00 P.M., Thursday, August 17TH, 2023.
Bids shall be opened at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 17th, 2023.
Witness my hand and seal of the City of Salida on this ___________ day of ___________,
2023.
[SEAL]
__________________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 25, 2023
