PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Peggy Jean Edwards a/k/a Peggy J. Edwards, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30029
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before December 21, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Personal Representative:
Terri Sue Evans
608 E. 106th Street
Kansas City, MO 64131-4316
Attorney for Personal Representative, Terri Sue Evans:
Cyndi L. Lyden, Esq. #12858
Jennifer M. Lyman, Esq. #42419
Rumler Tarbox Lyden Law Corporation, P.C.
1777 South Harrison Street, Ste. 1250
Denver, CO 80210
Phone Number: 303-333-7733
E-mail: CLLyden@rumlerlaw.com
Published in The Mountain Mail August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020
