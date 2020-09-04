PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Peggy Jean Edwards a/k/a Peggy J. Edwards, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30029

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before December 21, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Personal Representative:

Terri Sue Evans

608 E. 106th Street

Kansas City, MO 64131-4316

Attorney for Personal Representative, Terri Sue Evans:

Cyndi L. Lyden, Esq. #12858

Jennifer M. Lyman, Esq. #42419

Rumler Tarbox Lyden Law Corporation, P.C.

1777 South Harrison Street, Ste. 1250

Denver, CO 80210

Phone Number: 303-333-7733   

E-mail: CLLyden@rumlerlaw.com

JLyman@rumlerlaw.com

Published in The Mountain Mail August 21, 28 and September 4, 2020

