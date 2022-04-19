PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
03/01/2022 - 03/31/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 821.80; Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 682.52; Alec Coscarella, 400.00; Alisa Pappenfort, 167.31; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 5414.43; American Health Holding, Inc., 25.32; American Red Cross, 300.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 759.96; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 4302.63; Ark-Valley Humane Society, 122.50; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 982.36; Atmos Energy Corporation, 16507.21; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2941.96; AutoZone, 463.14; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 18987.45; Badger Meter Inc, 3102.92; Bernice Strawn, 876.00; BlueTarp Financial, Inc., 124.00; Brian Allen, 480.50; Business Solutions Leasing, 1443.14; C.S. Collins Inc., 172.95; Caleb Carr, 53.00; Carey Hallett, 500.00; Carlton Lance Fretwell, 2800.00; Carol Babcock, 30.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 30562.65; Cellco Partnership, 1285.97; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 1400.00; CenturyLink, 584.65; Cesare, Inc, 12096.40; Chaffee County Commissioners, 14256.46; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2303.48; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1189.50; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 429.81; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 4672.85; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher Meseke, 212.00; City of Salida, 3249.25; Clanton Engineering, Inc., 11128.75; Colonial Life, 633.64; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 2370.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 689.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 223974.80; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 437.25; Core & Main LP, 1771.68; Crabtree Group, Inc., 1399.70; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 298.33; Dan Ogden Consulting, 748.85; David Lady, 68.92; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 1626.11; Denco Container LLC, 10100.00; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1111.38; DPC Industries, Inc., 1928.63; Dunakilly Management Group Corp, 7260.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 548.33; Ehlers and Associates, 1500.00; Elavon, Inc, 1501.07; Elements Mountain Compost, LLC, 326.12; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 204.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 1284.99; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1600.48; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 2880.00; Fire and Police Pension Association, 79070.78; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 5611.70; Galls, LLC, 2010.35; Glacier Bank, 21859.08; Gobin’s Inc., 1696.48; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GovOS, Inc., 2920.00; Grainger, 1550.83; H&T Construction LLC, 23007.50; Hardline Equipment LLC, 27.00; Hazel Miller, 2500.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 261.84; Impresco LLC, 653.00; Insituform Technologies, LLC, 20241.25; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 31203.66; Jamison Bell, 110.95; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 886.30; JVA, Incorporated, 6831.00; Katherine Sigala, 351.49; Linda K. Cook, 102.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 550.00; MACK Pack LLC, 328.25; Materials Management Co, 475.70; Mathew Ewing, 176.00; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 114.43; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 199.18; McFarland Oil LLC, 6086.70; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 222.92; Miles Jones, 53.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 192.50; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2239.89; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 1236.06; Nalco Company, 5123.25; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 78.47; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Paymentech, LLC, 641.07; PCA Colorado LLC, 525.00; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 2646.90; Pinnacol Assurance, 11254.00; Pitney Bowes, 508.50; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 329.10; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 7887.45; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 321.00; RAD Inc, 18.88; Republic National Distributing LLC, 246.40; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richard Sullivan, 212.00; Riverside Trophies, 60.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 144.20; Salida Auto Parts, 1015.65; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Fiber Festival, 200.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 5929.22; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 20221.24; Sean Lombard, 212.00; SGS North America Inc, 2029.50; Share Corporation, 2875.47; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 34069.39; Slate Communications, 3468.00; SNLW, 10530.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 1340.20; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 418.23; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 385.00; Terminix International Company LP, 69.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 532.95; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 8919.94; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 231.88; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 3000.00; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 18250.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 40.82; Trans-West Inc., 38.68; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 5706.88; Tripleseat Software, LLC, 3000.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 1198.00; Uline Inc., 932.27; US Postmaster, 1266.83; USA Blue Book, 330.08; USDA/Rural Development, 240245.00; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 179.40; Valerian LLC, 2920.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 28.29; VeriTrace, Inc, 143.50; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1227.11; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 690.22; Wilnat, Inc., 1699.24; Wilson Williams, LLP, 19777.31; Winsupply of Salida, 2918.97; Woods High Mountain Distillery, LLC, 363.00; Zach Talbert, 209.45; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1375.00; ZW USA Inc., 788.93;
$1,076,785.75
Payroll Expenditure: March 2022
$501,967.68
Total March Expenditures: $1,578,753.43
Published in The Mountain Mail April 19, 2022
