PUBLIC NOTICE
Big Red's Storage, Inc., 8225 County Road 120, Salida, CO, will be disposing the contents of the following storage unit for non-payment of rent. It will be disposed of on 11-26-22
Unit #AE5, property belonging to:
Dylan Todd
2601 Stockcreek Rd., Knoxville, TN
Grow lights, bicycle, ski boot, clothes, fishing and hunting gear, lots of misc.
Sale may be cancelled at any time upon receipt of payment in full by owner.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 11 and 18, 2022
