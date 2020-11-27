PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:
Name of Project: Salida Secure Storage Front Setback Variance
Applicants: Kopp Holdings, LLC; represented by Brian Adams
Location: 8300 W Highway 50, Salida
Zone: Commercial
Appeal: A front (street) setback variance from twenty five (25) feet to zero (0) feet for installation of an eight (8) foot tall security fence.
Board of Adjustment Hearing: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. To be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings via Zoom or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 27, 2020
