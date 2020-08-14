PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Proposal
Chaffee County seeks proposals for:
Chaffee County/Salida Airport Beacon Tower Installation RFP
Information related to the project can be found at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices
Submittal deadline is September 1, 2020, 4 pm
Published in The Mountain Mail August 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.