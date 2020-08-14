PUBLIC NOTICE

Request for Proposal

Chaffee County seeks proposals for:

Chaffee County/Salida Airport Beacon Tower Installation RFP

Information related to the project can be found at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices

Submittal deadline is September 1, 2020, 4 pm

Published in The Mountain Mail August 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28, 2020

