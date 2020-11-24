PUBLIC NOTICE
Canon City, Colo. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be offering Christmas tree permits, beginning on November 16, 2020. Permits may be purchased online at: forestproducts.blm.gov. The Cost for a permit is $10 per tree with a limit of two trees per household.
A BLM permit is valid for trees located on BLM lands within the Royal Gorge Field Office.
Tree cutters must have a valid permit (digital or paper) with them while cutting and transporting a tree. Trees may not be cut within a wilderness area, wilderness study area, or administrative sites such as developed campgrounds. Additional guidelines, tips, and maps of suggested cutting areas are available online.
There are several species of trees available depending on location. Tree species include: Douglas-Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Lodgepole Pine, Piñon Pine, White Fir, Spruce and Rocky Mountain Juniper.
Please plan ahead and be prepared for winter conditions; there can be more snow in the high country than in town. Some walking through snow may be necessary to get your tree; wear warm clothes and boots. Pack emergency supplies, carry the appropriate map and leave word with friends or relatives of your planned destination. Vehicles equipped for winter conditions with 4-wheel drive, snow tires or chains are encouraged. Start early, winter days are shorter.
For more information call the BLM /USFS office at 719-269-8500.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 20, 24, 27 and December 1, 4, 8 and 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.