PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 11
(Seriesof2023)
AN ORDINANCEOFTHECITYCOUNCILFORTHECITYOFSALIDA,COLORADOAMENDINGTHESALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE WITH REGARD TO THE COMPENSATION OF THE MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL, AND THE CITY TREASURER
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to 31-15-401, C.R.S., the City by and through its City Council (“Council”) possessestheauthoritytoadopt laws andordinanceswithinitspolice power infurtheranceofthepublic health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, the City Councilnow finds it inthe best interestsofthe community and its citizens to amend Articles II and III of Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code to reflect the desires of the citizens of the City of Salida and conform relevant code provisions to best practices for compensation of elected officials.
NOW,THEREFORE,BEITORDAINEDBYTHECITYCOUNCILFORTHECITYOFSALIDA,COLORADO
as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determination and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section2-2-50oftheSalidaMunicipalCodeisherebyamendedtoreadasfollows:
ARTICLEII.– MAYORANDCITYCOUNCIL
Sec.2-2-50.- Compensation.
(a) The Mayor and Council members shall be paid monthly as provided by ordinance and amended from time to time.
(1) Mayor: Starting with the term of office commencing at the first meeting after the November
5, 20197, 2023election, the salaryof theMayor shall be six hundredfifty one thousand dollars ($ 6501000.00) per month.
(2) Council members: Startingwith the term ofoffice commencing at the first meeting after theNovember
5,20197,2023election,thesalaryofCouncilmembersshallbe fourseven hundred fifty dollars ($ 450750.00) per month.
(b) The compensation paid to any member of the City Council, including the Mayor, shall not be increasedordiminishedforthetermofofficeforwhichheorshehasbeenelectedorappointed. Any Mayor or Council member who has resigned or vacated an office prior to the end of his or her elective or appointed term shall not be eligible to election or reappointment to the same during such term if the rate of compensation has been increased.
(c) TheMayorandCouncilmembers
shallbeallowedtoparticipateintheCity’semployeeretirement program on the same basis as other City employeesshall be eligible to buy into the City health insurance and retirement plan on the same basis as City employees.The Mayor and Council membersparticipatingshallhavethecostofinsuranceorretirementcontributionsdeductedfrom their compensation.If said compensation is inadequate to cover the cost of the insurance or retirement plan, the Mayor or Council member will be required to pay the City the remaining balance.
Section 3. Section3-2-50oftheSalidaMunicipalCodeisherebyamendedtoreadasfollows:
ARTICLEIII.-CITYADMINISTRATION
Sec.2-3-50.-CityTreasurer.
(a) Compensation.TheCity Treasurershallbe paidmonthly asprovided byordinance andamended from time to time.
(1) Starting with the term of office commencing at the first meeting after the November
5, 20197, 2023 election, the salary of the City Treasurer shall be four seven hundred fifty dollars ($ 450750.00) per month. (1)(2)The City Treasurer shall be eligible to buy into the City health insurance and retirement planonthesamebasisasCityemployees.IftheCityTreasurerparticipatesineitherplan, they shall have the cost of insurance or retirement contributions deducted from their compensation.If said compensation is inadequate to cover the cost of the insurance or retirementplan,theCityTreasurerwillberequiredtopaytheCitytheremainingbalance.
Section 4. The provisions of this Ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the Ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ONFIRSTREADING, ADOPTEDandORDERED PUBLISHEDINFULLina newspaper ofgeneralcirculationintheCityofSalidabytheCityCouncilonthe18thdayofJuly,2023andsetfor second reading and public hearing on the 1st day of August, 2023.
INTRODUCEDONSECONDREADING,FINALLYADOPTEDandORDEREDPUBLISHEDBYTITLE ONLY, bythe CityCouncilonthe dayofAugust,2023.
CITYOF SALIDA
By:______________
Dan Shore, Mayor
ATTEST: (SEAL)
ErinKelley,CityClerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 18th dayofJuly,2023andBYTITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ______day of August, 2023.
By:______________
City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 21, 2023
