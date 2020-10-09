PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Monday, October 26th, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: 10/26/2020, 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., on Monday October 26th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for review of a Variance Land Use Application by Mike Manci for his property located at 126 Halley’s Ave, Lot 9A, in the Crossroads Retail Park. The application is for a variance to the minimum Frontage Buildout of 80% at the setback.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.