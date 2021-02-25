PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A PROPOSED CONDITIONAL
USE PERMIT CONTINUATION
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing scheduled initially for February 24th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission that will be postponed until March 10th, 2021 and March 16th, 2021 to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for Multi-family Dwelling Unit and more than 2 Short-Term Rental Licenses at 800 Poplar Street legally described as: S 83' OF LOT 11 BLK N S&L. The applicant, Alex Haler, has purchased the building that already has several apartments above a commercial space and wishes to convert the commercial space into two more apartments. The total units would be six apartments, with four rented out for long-term and two rented out for short-term license use. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning at a continued public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on March 10th, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on March 16th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is R2 (Traditional Residential). The public hearing will be held via Zoom or at Leadville City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461, by mail or personal delivery, by 3:00 p.m. on March 4th, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on February 18, 2021, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, February 25th, 2021.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 25, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.