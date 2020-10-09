PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of SCOTT WILLIAM ASKWIG a/k/a SCOTT W. ASKWIG a/k/a SCOTT ASKWIG, Deceased
Case No: 20 PR 30020
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before February 9, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Jeffrey J. Askwig
3176 E. Walnut Way
Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
Stacie N. Shirley #42680
BuxmanKwitek, P.C.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
601 N. Main St., Suite 200
Pueblo, CO 81003
Phone: (719) 544-5081; Fax: (719) 546-3457
Email: sshirley@pueblolawyers.com
Published in The Mountain Mail October 9, 16 and 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.