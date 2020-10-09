PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW FOR A MINOR SUBDIVISION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, October 26, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 E. 1st Street, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The hearing is regarding a limited impact review for the proposed River Park Place Minor Subdivision located at 314 E. Sackett Avenue. The applicant, Riverpark Place LLC wishes to split the roughly 18,000 square foot lot into two lots of approximately 9,000 square feet each. The site is zoned C-1, Commercial District.
Interested individuals may make comments during the public hearing in person (abiding by social distancing standards) or via GoToWebinar at the above link. Comments may also be submitted via email ahead of the meeting to glen.vannimwegen@cityofsalida.com by 12:00 p.m. on October 26. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department by calling (719) 530-2631. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/
Published in The Mountain Mail October 9, 2020
