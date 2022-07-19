PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Salida Colorado is accepting proposals from qualified firms for on-call planning and design services for the Department of Parks and Recreation in accordance with the terms, conditions, and specifications contained in these documents. These services could include park planning and design, trail design, concept renders for presentation, budget estimation, asset upgrade planning and design, site surveying and engineering, on -site visits and regular meetings with the City department to discuss strategy setting and/or upcoming projects.
Consultants wishing to participate should ensure they have all addenda prior to submission of the proposal. Failure to acknowledge receipt of any addenda applicable to this project could result in the rejection of your proposal.
This project and any subsequent addenda will be posted to the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System (RMEPS) website (www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado). Firms are encouraged to register with RMEPS for all City bid opportunities.
Questions
Each consultant, before submitting his proposal, shall become fully informed as to the extent and character of work required. All questions must be submitted in writing via RMEPS, www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
Question Deadline: Friday, July 29th, 2022 12:00 P.M. (Local time)
(Questions received after the deadline may not be accepted.)
There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid at 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) on Thursday, July 21st, 2022
Meeting ID
Phone Numbers
(US)+1 617-675-4444
PIN: 905 471 687 4898#
Submittal Instructions (Reference: Required Submittals Section)
Submittal requirements are outlined in the Submittals Section of the Bid Documents
Project Title: City of Salida 2022 Parks and Recreation on call services
Due Date and Time: Friday, August 12th, 2022 12:00 P.M. (Local Time)
Deliver Bid Electronically to Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado
It is the sole responsibility of the respondent to see that the proposal is received before the submission deadline. Late proposals will not be considered.
All proposals submitted shall be binding upon the respondent if accepted by the City within sixty (60) calendar days of the submission date. Negligence upon the part of the respondent in preparing the proposal confers no right of withdrawal after the time fixed for the submission of proposals.
Mike ‘Diesel’ Post
Director of Parks and Recreation
Published in The Mountain Mail July 15 and 19, 2022
