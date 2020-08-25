PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Jane A. Ferraro, a/k/a Jane Antoinette Ferraro, a/k/a Jane Ferraro

Case Number 2020PR30031

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before December 16, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Robert Ferraro

c/o Cutler Law Office, LLC

PO Box 743

Salida, CO  81201

Attorney:

Donald F. Cutler, IV

Cutler Law Office, LLC

PO Box 743

Salida, CO  81201

Phone Number:  (719) 539-5017

Fax Number: (719) 539-5018

E-mail:  office@cutlerlaw.org

Atty. Reg. # 32739

Published in The Mountain Mail August 18, 25 and September 1, 2020

