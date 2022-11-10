PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Avery Champion, a/k/a Avery R. Champion a/k/a Avery Regina Champion, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30046
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of CHAFFEE, County, Colorado on or before MARCH 28, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Bruce C. Burns
c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq, PC
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC
Jenna L. Mazzucca #40027
1604 H ST, Salida CO 81201
719-207-4279
Fax: 719-539-3020
Attorney for Bruce C. Burns
Published in The Mountain Mail November 11, 18 and 25, 2022
