DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of Applications, Protests to Final Revised Abandonment List, and certain amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW17; CONCERNING A PROTEST TO FINAL REVISED ABANDONMENT LIST CASE NUMBER: 2021CW3078 – OPPOSER: BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF CHAFFEE COUNTY, P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO 81201 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Opposer’s attorneys: David M. Shohet, #36675, Emilie B. Polley, #51296, Monson, Cummins, Shohet & Farr, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Dr., Suite 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, Phone Number: (719) 471-1212; Attorneys for Applicant: State Engineer and Division 2 Engineer: Paul Bennington, William Davidson, Chris Stork, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver CO 80203, (720) 508-6309)
Protest to Final Abandonment List
CHAFFEE COUNTY
II. Description of Water Right. A. Name of Structure: Town of St. Elmo Ditch (WDID 1100878). 1. Decreed Location and Legal Description: The point of diversion is located on the left bank of the North Fork Chalk Creek and Chalk Creek, in the SW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 33, Township 15 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. A map showing the decreed location of the headgate is attached to the protest as Exhibit A. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 2. Date and Case No. of Original Decree: February 8, 1911, District Court, Chaffee County, Case No. CA2200. 3. Source: North Fork of Chalk Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. 4. Appropriation Date: July 1, 1892. 5. Decreed Rate and Use: 7.97 c.f.s., for municipal, fire, domestic, and power uses. B. Amount Listed of Having Been Abandoned: 7.97 c.f.s. C. Former District Number and Page Number Where Listed on Abandoment List: District 11; Page 17 of 19.III. Factual and Legal Basis for Protest. The Board of County Commissioners of Chaffee County (“Chaffe County”) obtained the Town of St. Elmo Ditch (“St. Elmo Ditch”) water right when St. Elmo was abandoned as a townsite in 1974. At the time of the townsite abandonment, various property rights, including the St. Elmo Ditch, decreed for 7.97 c.f.s., transferred to Chaffee County under the Findings of Fact and Determination of Abandonment dated December 18, 1974, and pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-3-202 governing town abandonments. Chaffee County hereby protests the inclusion of the St. Elmo Ditch on the Final Abandonment list published in Case No. 21CW3078, and in support of its protest, Chaffee County provides the following: A. Summary of the legal standard for the abandonment of a water right in Colorado. The abandonment of a water right means the termination of a water right in whole or in part as a result of the intent of the owner thereof to discontinue permanently the use of all or part of the water available thereunder. C.R.S. § 37-92-103(2). Accordingly, intent is the critical element in determining the abandonment of water rights. City and Cnty. of Denver v. Middle Park Water Conservancy Dist., 925 P.2d 283, 286 (Colo. 1996). While a prolonged period of non-use may give rise to a rebuttable presumption of abandonment, such presumption is insufficient in and of itself to prove abandonment. East Twin Lakes Ditches and Water Works v. Bd. of Cnty. Comm’rs for Lake Cnty., 76 P.3d 918, 921 (Colo. 2003). Rather, the element of intent is the touchstone of the abandonment analysis. Id. Evidence of intent not to abandon may include statements of owners, efforts to utilize the water right, actual use of the water right, and efforts to market the water right for sale thereby evidencing its perceived value. Id. B. Chaffee County has never expressed any intent to abandon the St. Elmo Ditch. Though the Town of St. Elmo itself was abandoned, Chaffee County has never expressed any intent to abandon the St. Elmo Ditch. The St. Elmo Ditch was used throughout the historical town, and despite being called a ghost town, the St. Elmo Ditch is still currently used for firefighting uses. The St. Elmo Ditch currently consists of a wooden dam in the North Fork of Chalk Creek, which diverts water into the historical wooden pipeline. Water is then carried approximately a quarter of a mile into St. Elmo by the wooden pipeline. Though currently in need of repair, several hydrants attached to the pipeline can be utilized for firefighting purposes within the town. A portion of the historic pipeline has decayed; however, the system is still able to divert water through the town prior to returning back to Chalk Creek during high water times. The St. Elmo historic townsite is within a national historic district and the historic water line in a fairly remote location and currently operates to protect the area from fire. St. Elmo has endured several fires, including a fire that destroyed the St. Elmo Town Hall with various records of the St. Elmo Ditch and town system. As part of the actual diversion of the St. Elmo Ditch for firefighting uses, pipeline intakes for the St. Elmo are maintained and cleaned annually by volunteers. It is estimated that volunteers spend a minimum of 50 hours a year operating and maintaining the St. Elmo Ditch, including cleaning and repair of the dam, which was carried out by high water, on North Fork Chalk Creek. This work is ongoing. Chaffee County is prepared to present evidence and testimony on actions taken by the County and volunteers associated with the St. Elmo Ditch and of its intent to use the ditch for firefighting purposes. Evidence that Chaffee County can and will produce at any hearing in this matter includes, without limitation, all non-privileged correspondence with consultants and the Division and State Engineer, records, newspaper articles, and other historical documents regarding the St. Elmo Ditch. IV. Remarks. None. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until AUGUST 31, 2022 to file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 2 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to support or oppose a protest to the final revised abandonment list may file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List, such entry of appearance must be filed by August 31, 2022 (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us). A copy of such entry of appearance must also be served upon the Opposer and the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Division 2 Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, protest, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 13th day of July 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail July 19, 2022
