Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.