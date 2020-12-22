PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-12

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO,

CONCERNING ELECTIONS, AND CREATING A NEW SECTION 2-1-60 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE TO CREATE A PROCESS FOR ADDRESSING COMPLAINTS ALLEGING CAMPAIGN FINANCE LAW VIOLATIONS IN CITY ELECTIONS

PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 4th day of December, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 15th day of December, 2020.

Published in The Mountain Mail December 22, 2020

