Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.