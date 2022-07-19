PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of Applications, Protests to Final Revised Abandonment List, and certain amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW15; CONCERNING A PROTEST TO FINAL REVISED ABANDONMENT LIST CASE NUMBER: 2021CW3078 – OPPOSER: MAXWELL and FRANCES MACCOLLUM, 22835 County Road 282, Nathrop, CO 81236 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Opposer’s attorney: Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP, Alexander Arensberg, Esq. 717 17th Street, Suite 1825, Denver, CO 80202, (303) 894-6172; Attorneys for Applicant: State Engineer and Division 2 Engineer: Paul Bennington, William Davidson, Chris Stork, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver CO 80203, (720) 508-6309)
Protest to Final Abandonment List.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Description of Water Right: A. Name of Structure: Alpine Ditch (1100988) B. Date of Original Decree: March 14, 1941, Case No: 5141, Court: District Court in and for the County of Chaffee and State of Colorado, C. Decreed Legal Description: At a point on the west bank of Deer Creek, whence the Southwest Corner, Section 25, Township 15 South, Range 80 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian, bears South 68̊ 31’ 19” West, 318.8 feet. Corner No. 4, Alpine Placer Survey No. 418 bears North 21̊ 55’48” East, 1248.3 feet. See general location map attached to the protest. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) D. Source of Water: Chalk Creek at Stream Mile 15.28, E. Decreed Use: Fish Culture, F. Appropriation Date: March 14, 1941, Decreed Amount: CFS G. Amount and uses listed as having been abandoned: 20.1500 – all decreed uses, H. District Number and Page Number for Abandonment List:Page 2 of 19 of Final Revised Abandonment List. Admin. No. 33950.33310.WDID No. 1100988. 3. State Factual and Legal Basis for Protest: Maxwell and Frances MacCollum have used the water right in question within the past 10 years. The water right was used continually until July 15, 2019; on that date, a slow-moving, isolated storm resulted in an avalanche washout of the Alpine Ditch. After this event, Maxwell and Frances MacCollum did not receive any water from Alpine Ditch. Their intention is to put Alpine Ditch back in use. 4. Remarks: None. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until AUGUST 31, 2022 to file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 2 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to support or oppose a protest to the final revised abandonment list may file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List, such entry of appearance must be filed by August 31, 2022 (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us). A copy of such entry of appearance must also be served upon the Opposer and the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Division 2 Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, protest, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 13th day of July 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail July 19, 2022
