PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 14
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, APPROVING A LEASE OF REAL PROPERTY, LOCATED AT 232 G STREET, FROM THE CITY OF SALIDA TO RIVIAN, LLC, AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF A CHARGING STATION LEASE AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION THERETO
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes § 31-15-401, the City, acting by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes § 31-15-713, the Council also possesses the authority to approve leases of City property for periods in excess of one year by ordinance; and
WHEREAS, the City owns certain real property within the City, consisting of approximately 2,900 square feet on the property commonly known as 232 G Street, Salida, Colorado 81201, located between W. 3rd Street and W. 2nd Street, and more specifically described and referred to within Lease Agreement, attached hereto as Exhibit A (the “Property”); and
WHEREAS, over the last few years, the City Council has consistently adopted as an important policy goal sustainability and improving the City’s carbon footprint, lowering energy consumption and increasing energy efficiency; and
WHEREAS, in furtherance of these goals, the City Council has caused to be negotiated a Charging Station Lease Agreement with Rivian, LLC to manage and operate a parking facility with Level 3 and Level 2 electric vehicle charging spaces for a term of ten (10) years, with one (1) five (5) year renewal period; and
WHEREAS, the City Council therefore desires to enter into the Charging Station Lease Agreement with Rivian, LLC, attached hereto as Exhibit A, finding that the lease of the Property will benefit the City, its carbon footprint, its citizens and its customers.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Lease Approved. Pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes § 31-15-713, the City Council hereby accepts and approves the Charging Station Lease Agreement between the City of Salida and Rivian, LLC, attached hereto as Exhibit A.
Section 3. Execution of Lease Agreement. The City Council authorizes the Mayor on behalf of the City to execute the Lease Agreement, attached hereto as Exhibit A, and to execute and deliver any and all other documents reasonably necessary or convenient to effectuated the intent of the Lease Agreement, in accordance with the terms of this Ordinance.
Section 4. Severability. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on December 15, 2020, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 15th day of December, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 5th day of January, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL BY TITLE ONLY by the City Council on this ____ day of ______, 2021.
City of Salida
__________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
A copy of the associated exhibits are on file for public review at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 448 E. 1st Street, Room 112, Salida, Colorado, each weekday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or via email at clerk@cityofsalida.com
Published in The Mountain Mail December 22, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.