PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charlie E. Smith, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR16
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before January 30, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Shari A. McNeill
PO Box 169
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Shari A. McNeill
PO Box 169
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Phone Number: 719-395-4233
FAX Number: 719-395-5659
Published in The Mountain Mail September 21, 28 and October 5, 2021
