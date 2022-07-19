PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of Applications, Protests to Final Revised Abandonment List, and certain amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW10; CONCERNING A PROTEST TO FINAL REVISED ABANDONMENT LIST CASE NUMBER: 2021CW3078 – OPPOSER: _MILAM FAMILY R&R TRUST, Acting by and through its Trustees, c/o BOKF RPS, PO Box 24128, Oklahoma City, OK 73124-9981 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Opposer’s attorney:John R. Henderson, Law Offices of John R. Henderson, PC, 308 East Simpson St Suite 103, Lafayette, CO 80026, (720) 971-7063; Attorneys for Applicant: State Engineer and Division 2 Engineer: Paul Bennington, William Davidson, Chris Stork, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver CO 80203, (720) 508-6309)
Protest to Final Abandonment List
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Describe the portion of the decennial abandonment list with respect to which the appearance is being made: A. Name of Structure: Harvard Ditch Second Enlargement, B. Date of Original Decree: July 9, 1969. Case No: 5141. Court: District Court Chaffee County. C. Decreed Legal Description of Structure: At a point on the South bank of Cottonwood Creek, whence the Southeast Corner of Section 22, Township 14 South, Range 79 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian, bears South 89 Degrees 2 Minutes East, 8593.3 Feet. See general location map attached to the protest. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) D. Source of water: Cottonwood Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River. E. Decreed use or uses: Domestic and Irrigation. F. Appropriation Date: December 8, 1952. Decreed Amount: 2 cubic feet per second (2.0 cfs) G. Amount and use or uses listed as having been abandoned: 1.5 cfs out of 2.0 cfs for all users: Any amount or use listed as abandoned is hereby protested. H. Former District Number and Page Number where listed on Abandonment List: Former District No. 11, Division 2 Final Abandonment List Page 10 of 24; Admin Number 1100657. 3. State factual and legal basis for this Protest: a. There is or was no intent to abandon the water right;b. There has been no action taken indicating or supporting an intent to abandon the water right; c. This is a junior right in a ditch with senior decrees; facilities, diversion point and measuring device or devices are in place ready to receive the junior water when in priority; d. The fact that a priority will only infrequently entitled to divert when strictly administered, absent other direct indicia of an intent to abandon, is not cause for listing the right as abandoned; e. The water right has not been abandoned. 4. Remarks: Protester seeks a finding of non-abandonment and removal from the abandonment list or such other relief as the water court deems proper and necessary. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until AUGUST 31, 2022 to file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 2 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to support or oppose a protest to the final revised abandonment list may file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List, such entry of appearance must be filed by August 31, 2022 (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us). A copy of such entry of appearance must also be served upon the Opposer and the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Division 2 Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, protest, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 13th day of July 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail July 19, 2022
