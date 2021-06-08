PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT OF
Arkansas Basin Round Table Appointment
The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest for appointment from an individual who would like to serve as the Saguache County representative to the Arkansas Basin Round Table.
Letters of Interest may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and submitted to the Saguache County Administration office at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO or mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache CO 81149 by 3pm on THURSDAY, July 24, 2021.
The deadline for letters of interest is THURSDAY, July 24, 2021 at 3PM. The Board of County Commissioners will review comments and make a decision on this request at their regular meeting on TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 8, 11, 15, 18, 22 and 25, 2021
