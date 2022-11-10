PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A
VARIANCE TO THE CHAFFEE COUNTY
ON-SITE WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM REGULATIONS
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, will hold a Public Hearing to consider an application for a variance to the Chaffee County On-site Wastewater System Regulations.
Applicant: Andrew Marks
Location: 9255 County Road 140, Hangar C
Zone: Commercial
Request: To allow the installation of an OWTS vault. The Board of County Commissioners requires a variance for systems that can either not support a Soil Treatment Area or the Municipality does not allow the Soil Treatment Area. In this case, the Airport Board and the BOCC does not allow a STA at the Airport.
Hearing: Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. to be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County website at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 11, 2022
