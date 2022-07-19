PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
06/01/2022 - 06/30/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Airgas USA, LLC, 151.06; Alson Mechanical Contractors. Inc., 756.77; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 6446.47; American Health Holding, Inc., 8.44; American Red Cross, 387.00; American Water Works Association, 355.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 745.73; Ann Bunting, 50.00; Anthem Sports, LLC, 3609.91; Applied Concepts Inc, 2211.75; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 45.50; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 5902.69; Artspace Projects, Inc., 30000.00; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 478.30; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 1121.90; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5861.97; Aurora Kimmett, 88.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3027.85; AutoZone, 66.72; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 180174.81; Badger Meter Inc, 12071.26; Betty Scofield, 300.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 1246.15; BoundTree Medical, 127.28; Brady Brothers Inc., 2006.90; Brady Oman, 100.00; Bringing Everyone Through the Crisis of Housing, 28270.00; Broadcast Music, Inc, 391.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1473.82; C.S. Collins Inc., 30.14; Carey D. Hallett, 1900.00; Carol Babcock, 10.00; Cellco Partnership, 1426.12; CenturyLink, 707.43; Cesare, Inc, 8018.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 36575.29; Chaffee County Landfill, 455.75; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2312.22; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1339.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 423.24; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 285.79; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 9581.07; City of Salida, 10983.10; CivicPlus, LLC, 1516.00; Colonial Life, 663.72; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 714.21; Colorado Department of Revenue, 300.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 40.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 116529.40; Colorado Firefighter Heart and Cancer Benefits Trust, 5518.00; Colorado Parks & Recreation Association, 995.00; Colorado State University, 532.00; Colorado State University Fund #2217900, 1200.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 225.00; Core & Main LP, 608.93; Crabtree Group, Inc., 7820.45; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 280.11; Curtis Milstein, 4209.26; Dakoda DeFurio, 231.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 16430.00; Daniel P. Dulaney, 9000.00; David Riepe, 9912.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 635.16; Dunakilly Management Group Corp, 2148.75; Eagle Rock Distributing Company, LLC, 718.60; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 4225.00; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 10590.15; Elite Brands of Colorado, 622.65; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 570.84; Family Support Registry / CO, 69.21; Faris Machinery, 921.51; FBS Automotive, Inc., 94.55; FCI IND INC, 4112.65; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1440.33; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 4422.50; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 26541.60; Fire and Police Pension Association, 48139.77; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 4488.52; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 2772.00; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 696.00; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 431.80; Glacier Bank, 35607.38; GMCO LLC, 170640.34; Gobin’s Inc., 1425.91; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GovOS, Inc., 1460.00; Grainger, 907.94; Hibu Inc, 34.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 1173.00; Hugh Phillips, 150.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 1617.66; Impresco LLC, 903.25; Industrial Products Mfg, Inc, 498.20; Inland Potable Services, Inc., 9975.00; Inland Truck Parts Company, 682.75; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 31473.33; Interpretive Graphics Signs & Systems, 950.92; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jason Haug, 33.40; Jim Luchetta, 400.00; Jim Smyth, 153.00; JVA, Incorporated, 6667.00; KD Kanopy, 802.00; Lance Cliff, 48.22; LN Curtis & Sons, 424.38; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 380.84; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 16000.00; Lynn Giles, 149.15; MACK Pack LLC, 960.58; Materials Management Co, 475.70; Matt or Karen Duquette, 500.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1559.88; McFarland Oil LLC, 5815.98; Mesa View Builders, LLC, 500.00; Mobile Record Shredders, 12.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 216.25; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 814.50; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 45.81; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 471.20; Nalco Company, 5635.58; Nathan Mohrmann, 114.66; OCML, Inc, 24804.79; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pamela Witty Denison, 18.60; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 96.79; Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc., 14575.81; Pavlacka LLC, 3183.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1708.52; Pinnacol Assurance, 11678.20; Pitney Bowes, 523.29; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 257.30; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; Qualification Targets Inc., 309.30; Randy Johnson, 4900.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richard Smith, 98.01; Richey Design LLC, 90.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 148.10; Sabrina Tucker, 231.00; Salida Auto Parts, 528.73; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 40.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 6761.94; Samuel Mick, 420.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 5977.25; Scott McCreery, 1500.00; Scott Street LLC, 500.00; SGS North America Inc, 1994.53; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 35343.25; Shurbet Inc, 130500.00; Slate Communications, 2970.00; Smith Surface Preparation Systems Inc., 7767.16; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3427.98; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 7048.83; Spirit Xpress L.L.C., 300.00; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 657.41; Stratton and Bratt Landscapes, LLC, 74186.55; Stryker Sales Corporation, 4562.67; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 426.00; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 24.00; Terminix International Company LP, 138.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 207.96; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4721.20; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 134.15; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 1789.02; Transfirst Group Inc., 309.45; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 10239.92; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 420.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 1915.51; Uline Inc., 1559.85; US Postmaster, 1279.74; USA Blue Book, 411.82; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 284.70; VeriCheck, Inc., 146.75; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 320.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 3870.30; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1251.14; Wayne Laub, 146.88; Williams Equipment, LLC, 13990.44; Wilson Williams, LLP, 24384.04; Winsupply of Salida, 229.71; Xcel Energy - Salida, 21465.51; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 15097.50; Zach Ryerson, 145.67;
$1,428,533.18
Payroll Expenditure: June 2022, $532,119.64
Total June Expenditures: $1,960,652.82
Published in The Mountain Mail July 19, 2022
