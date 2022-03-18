PUBLIC NOTICE
FOR THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS
REGULAR MUNICIPAL ELECTION
APRIL 5, 2022
A Regular Municipal Election for the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
The Election will be conducted as a Mail Ballot Election and there will be three (3) Trustee positions on the ballot.
DESIGNATED MAIL BALLOT DROP-OFF LOCATION AND POLLING PLACE:
PONCHA SPRINGS TOWN HALL
333 BURNETT AVENUE
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO 81242
HOURS: Ballots may be issued and dropped off Monday thru Friday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Election Day, April 5, 2022
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS OF MUNICIPAL ELECTORS:
1. Must be 18 years of age;
2. Must be a citizen of the United States;
3. Must be a resident of the Town of Poncha Springs and must have resided in the State of Colorado for twenty-two (22) days immediately preceding the election;
4. Must be registered to vote.
**BALLOT**
Questions regarding qualifications to vote in the Town of Poncha Springs Municipal Election may be directed to the Town Clerk’s Office by phone at 719-539-6882, in person at Town Hall located at 333 Burnett Avenue, or by email to deputyclerk@ponchasprings.us
For the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado
Brian Berger, Town Clerk
Janine Bertram, Designated Election Official
Published in The Mountain Mail March 18, 2022
