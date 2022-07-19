PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of Applications, Protests to Final Revised Abandonment List, and certain amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW16; CONCERNING A PROTEST TO FINAL REVISED ABANDONMENT LIST CASE NUMBER: 2021CW3078 – OPPOSER: TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, c/o Brian Berger, Town Administrator, P.O. Box 190, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Opposer’s attorneys: David M. Shohet, #36675, Emilie B. Polley, #51296, Monson, Cummins, Shohet & Farr, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Dr., Suite 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, Phone Number: (719) 471-1212; Attorneys for Applicant: State Engineer and Division 2 Engineer: Paul Bennington, William Davidson, Chris Stork, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver CO 80203, (720) 508-6309)
Protest to Final Abandonment List.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
II. Description of Water Right. A. Name of Structure: Poncha Springs Acequia (WDID 1100572). 1. Decreed Location and Legal Description: The north bank of South Arkansas River, 355 feet nearly due N.E. of the center of Section 9, Township 49 North, Range 8 East of the N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. 2. Date and Case No. of Original Decree(s): June 19, 1890, in Case No. CA 1127 by the District Court in the original adjudication of the Fourth Judicial District of the State of Colorado, Sitting in and for the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado In the Matter of a Certain Petition for Adjudication of the Priority of Rights to the Use of Water for Irrigation in Water District 11, and July 9, 1969, by the District Court of Chaffee County, State of Colorado, In the Matter of Adjudication of Priorities of the Rights to the Use of Water for Irrigation and Non-Irrigation Uses in Water District 11, Case No. CA 5141. 3. Source: The South Arkansas River, a tributary to the Arkansas River. 4. Appropriation Dates: March 23, 1881 (“Senior Acequia Water Right”), and April 30, 1968 (“Junior Acequia Water Right”). 5. Decreed Rate and Use: 11.64 c.f.s., for irrigation. B. Amount Listed of Having Been Abandoned: 1. Senior Acequia Water Right: 0.43 c.f.s. 2. Junior Acequia Water Right: The entirety, being 5.82 c.f.s. C. District Number and Page Number Where Listed on Abandonment List: 1. District 11; Page 13 of 19. D. Comments: The Town does not protest the abandonment of the Junior Acequia Water Right. The Town protests that portion of the Senior Acequia Water Right on the abandonment list. III. Factual and Legal Basis for Protest. The Town of Poncha Springs (the “Town”) is a Colorado statutory town. It holds numerous water rights for the benefit of its residents and service area, including the entirety of the Poncha Springs Acequia water right, decreed for a total of 11.64 c.f.s. Of the total 11.64 c.f.s., 0.43 c.f.s. of the Senior Acequia Water Right and 5.82 c.f.s. of the Junior Acequia water right have been included on the Final Abandonment List published in Case No. 21CW3078. The Town protests the inclusion of the 0.43 c.f.s. of the Senior Acequia water right on the abandonment list, and in support of its protest, the Town provides the following: A. Summary of the legal standard for the abandonment of a water right in Colorado. The abandonment of a water right means the termination of a water right in whole or in part as a result of the intent of the owner thereof to discontinue permanently the use of all or part of the water available thereunder. C.R.S. § 37-92-103(2). Accordingly, intent is the critical element in determining the abandonment of water rights. City and Cnty. of Denver v. Middle Park Water Conservancy Dist., 925 P.2d 283, 286 (Colo. 1996). While a prolonged period of non-use may give rise to a rebuttable presumption of abandonment, such presumption is insufficient in and of itself to prove abandonment. East Twin Lakes Ditches and Water Works v. Bd. of Cnty. Comm’rs for Lake Cnty., 76 P.3d 918, 921 (Colo. 2003). Rather, the element of intent is the touchstone of the abandonment analysis. Id. Evidence of intent not to abandon may include statements of owners, efforts to utilize the water right, actual use of the water right, and efforts to market the water right for sale thereby evidencing its perceived value. Id. B. The Town has never expressed any intent to abandon the Senior Acequia Water Right. The Town has never expressed any intent to abandon the Senior Acequia Water Right. The Poncha Springs Acequia water right consists of a series of channels flowing west to east through the Town for irrigation uses by those within the Town’s service area and on historically irrigated lands. The majority, if not all, of the historically irrigated lands, have either been annexed or are in the process of being annexed into the Town. Accordingly, the historically irrigated lands under the Poncha Springs Acequia water right have either been fully developed or will be developed. All actions taken by the Town and its predecessors in title indicate the continued intent to utilize the Senior Acequia Water Right. Such actions include, without limitation, the following: 1. The Town approved Annexation Agreements for those lands which were historically irrigated by the Poncha Springs Acequia water right. Included in the annexation agreements is the conveyance of all water rights associated with and used on the annexed property to the Town, and specifically details the necessary conveyance of the Senior Acequia Water Right to the Town. The Town has been expressly deeded its ownership to the Senior Acequia Water Right over several annexations and has been planning for numerous years on how to best utilize the Senior Acequia Water Right. 2. The Town has made significant expenditures on professional consultants, including engineers and attorneys, to assist the Town with the diversion and record-title ownership of its entire water rights, including the Poncha Springs Acequia water right. Such ongoing and continual consultation provides clear evidence of the Town’s intent to utilize its full entitlement of vested water rights, including the Senior Acequia Water Right. 3. The Town has participated in Water Court proceedings protecting its interest in its water rights, specifically including the Poncha Springs Acequia water right. The Town has also recently filed a Water Court application concerning the Senior Acequia Water Right. Such protection and litigation of the Senior Acequia Water Right constitute prima facie evidence of the non-abandonment of the Senior Acequia Water Right. 4. The Town has diverted the Senior Acequia Water Right and maintained the majority of the main canal and laterals for the diversion of the entirety of the Senior Acequia Water Right. Such work includes the installation of a new headgate and measuring flume at the direction of the water commissioner, which new structures could specifically divert and measure the entirety of the Senior Acequia Water Right. The Town is prepared to present evidence and testimony of current and past Poncha Springs Acequia users and administrators demonstrating the Senior Acequia Water Right’s inclusion and reliance in the development and planning of the Town. Evidence that the Town can and will produce at any hearing in this matter includes all of the non-privileged correspondence with consultants and the Division and State Engineer, all correspondence, discovery and pleadings and their attachments associated with all court cases the Town has been involved with, all engineering reports, diversion records, development agreements,Town expenditures on maintenance and administration of the Poncha Springs Acequia water right, and other historical documents regarding the Town and diversion of the Poncha Springs Acequia water right. IV. Remarks. None. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until AUGUST 31, 2022 to file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 2 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to support or oppose a protest to the final revised abandonment list may file with the Division 2 Water Clerk an entry of appearance, under Water Court Rule 12(d), and file a completed JDF 320W - Entry of Appearance in Protest to Final Abandonment List, such entry of appearance must be filed by August 31, 2022 (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us). A copy of such entry of appearance must also be served upon the Opposer and the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Division 2 Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, protest, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 13th day of July 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail July 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.