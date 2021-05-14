PUBLIC NOTICE
The Salida School District R32J will have a public hearing 4:00 – 4:30 pm June 8, 2021 in the administration office for any public opinions on the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The proposed budget is available to review at the administration building located at 349 E 9th Street, Salida, CO.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 18, 21 and 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.