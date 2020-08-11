PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of July 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2020CW3034; WILLIAM (ROY) MARSHALL, DEBORAH SUE MCKNIGHT, 17598 CR 386, Buena Vista, CO 81211, LINDA K. REINHOLD REV. TRUST c/o KATHY REINHOLD, 35315 US Highway 24, Buena Vista, CO 81211, TODD and BELINDA TIPTON, 35410 Highway 24, Buena Vista, CO 81211 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Scott Grosscup, Balcomb & Green, P.C. P.O. Drawer 790, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602; (970) 945-6546).
Application for Simple Change in Surface Point of Diversion Pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.5), C.R.S. or In the Alternative for Change of Water Right
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Decreed water right for which change is sought: Bartholomew Ditch, Ditch No. 99. Date of orig. and all relevant subsequent decrees: Orig. Decree: Case No. CA-1127 entered 6/19/1890. Subsequent Decrees: CA-5792 entered 5/28/1968; Case No. 7540 entered 5/27/1982. Decreed Location: The headgate is located on the N. bank of Frenchman’s Creek at a pt. 325 ft. W. from where said creek crosses the line running N. and S. between the NE1/4 and the NW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 10, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. in Chaffee County, Colorado. Source: Frenchman’s Creek, trib. of Arkansas River. Approp. Date(s): Priority No. 115: 6/13/1882. Priority No. 136: 9/24/1883. Amt: 4.0 c.f.s.; (1 c.f.s. Priority No. 115; 3.0 c.f.s. Priority No. 136). Decreed Use: Irrigation. Amt to be changed: 2.0 c.f.s. Remarks: Pursuant to the decree in Case No. CA-5972, 2 c.f.s. of the Bartholomew Ditch was changed as follows: One-half (.5) cubic foot of water per second of time decreed to the said Bartholomew Ditch under Priority Number 115 to be diverted through Alternate or supplemental pt. of: Diversion Number One (1): a pt. on the S. bank of Frenchman Creek 300 ft. Easterly from the W. line of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Sec. 10, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado, and Alternate or supplemental pt. of: Diversion Number Two (2): a pt. on the S. bank of Frenchman Creek approx. 849 ft. Westerly from the E. line of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M., or at Alternate or supplemental pt. of: Diversion Number Three (3): a pt. on the Southerly bank of Frenchman Creek approx. 645 ft. Westerly from the E. line of the said NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Sec. 11, T. 13 S., R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M., aforesaid, all of said water rights being in Chaffee County, Colorado, in Water District Number 11, and that said Petitioners desire to continue to divert Alternatively and Supplementally and not concurrently such water right at its present pt. of diversion. 1.5 c.f.s. under Priority No. 136 to Diversion Pts. No. 2 and No. 3, above. Proposed Change: Applicants seek to change the remaining 2.0 c.f.s. of the Bartholomew Ditch (0.5 c.f.s. under Priority No. 115 and 1.5 c.f.s. under priority No. 136) pt. of diversion from the decreed location (see paragraph 2.2 above) to the alternate pts. of diversion as described in paragraph 2.8 and decreed in Case No. CA-5972. The locations of the alternate pts. of diversion are depicted on a general location map, see Exhibit A attached to the application. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) The place of use for the Bartholomew Ditch will not change and Applicants have diverted the full amount decreed to the Bartholomew Ditch at the alternate pts. of diversion described above. 3. Owner of lands upon which modification to existing structure is or will be constructed: Applicants.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of September 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 6th day of August 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
________________________________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail August 11, 2020
