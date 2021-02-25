PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

January 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.

KS StateBank                             51,475.39

Acorn Petroleum                           3,039.83

Blue360 Media, LLC                        549.59

Charter Communications                    49.99

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention   240.00

Colorado Interactive, LLC                 100.00

Colorado Mountain College           11,203.00

Communications Solutions                295.00

Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc   2,655.00

Galls, LLC                                   2,156.98

Jesse Gallup                                3,502.00

Kenton Tell                                     236.33

Larry Bogeart                                   97.78

Leadville Sanitation District               921.04

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         17,322.50

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                     91.83

PAWSability Center                         264.00

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,384.40

RG and Associates, LLC                   870.25

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      765.00

Verizon Wireless                             912.55

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Charter Communications                    55.31

CIRSA                                       26,536.54

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

Jack's Tire & Oil                            2,969.82

Pinnacol Assurance                     11,568.71

Shannon Vitale                                137.03

Waste Management JPMC               600.20

Wellness Screening LLC                   260.60

Corporate Payment Systems         16,289.63

Parkville Water District                       51.00

Communications Solutions             2,820.16

Motorola Solutions, Inc.                 9,869.07

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

The Abbey                                   1,088.00

Aaron Ordway                                  26.93

Caselle                                          898.00

Century Link                                   197.47

Clint Conter                                    146.30

Colorado Barricade Co.                 4,479.00

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention    40.00

Colorado State Fire Fighters Association 150.00

Communications Solutions                917.00

Eric Thorne                                      20.51

H2O Power Equipment                     925.60

Herald Democrat                          1,210.67

Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication 189.56

Lake County Recreation Department 3,000.00

Lake County Treasurer                     325.00

LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 500.00

Millie Padilla                                     50.00

Peter Holmstrom                             160.30

Rocky Mountain Family Practice        423.00

Safeway, Inc.                               1,529.75

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 55,000.00

Technology Systems Consultants    2,369.47

Xcel Energy                                 7,429.32

Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 25, 2021.

 

