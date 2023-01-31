PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stephen Siffrin , Deceased
Case Number 2022PR030040
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before May 17, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Mary Keysers
37422 19th Street East
Palmdale, CA 93550
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
SJS Law
Sarah J. Stein, Esq.
231 E. Vermijo Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone Number: 719-219-0772
E-mail: sarah.stein@sjslawllc.com
FAX Number: 720-502-0911
Atty. Reg. #: 43877
Published in The Mountain Mail January 17, 24 and 31, 2023
