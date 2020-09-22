PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Wesley H. Hill a.k.a. Wesley Hill and Wesley Harvey Hill, Deceased                          Case Number 2020PR30032

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before January 22, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Dan A. Shuford, Personal Representative

c/o Anderson Law Group, P.C.

7385 W. US Highway 50

Salida, Colorado 81201

Attorneys for Dan A. Shuford:

ANDERSON LAW GROUP, P.C.

David K. Johns, Esq.

7385 West Highway 50

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-539-7003

FAX Number: 719-539-2206

Atty. Reg. #:19818

Published in The Mountain Mail September 22, 29 and October 6, 2020

