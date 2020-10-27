PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave.
P.O. Box 279, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Cory Matthew Tucker
For the Adoption of a Child
Case Number: 20JA7
Division: 2 Courtroom: 2
notice of hearing
To: Andrew Reaves
Pursuant to §19-5-208, C.R.S., you are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner(s) has/have filed in this Court a verified Petition seeking to adopt a child.
If applicable, an Affidavit of Abandonment has been filed alleging that you have abandoned the child for a period of one year or more and/or have failed without cause to provide reasonable support for the child for one year or more.
You are further notified that an Adoption hearing is set on November 17, 2020, at 10:30am in the court location identified above. You are to appear in court by calling into court at 720-650-7664 enter access code of 923959179#. You can also download Webex onto your computer or phone and appear by audio/visual.
You are further notified that if you fail to appear for said hearing, the Court may terminate your parental rights and grant the adoption as sought by the Petitioner(s).
Published in The Mountain Mail October 6, 13, 20, 27 and November 3, 2020
