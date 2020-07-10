PUBLIC NOTICE
PURSUANT TO THE LIQUOR LAWS
OF COLORADO
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado, Hubbub Brewing dba Soulcraft Brewery, has requested the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado to grant a Brew Pub (City) liquor license to to manufacture malt liquors or fermented malt beverages for the drink for consumption on the premises at 248 West Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201.
A hearing on the application received July 7, 2020 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado.
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
LOCAL LICENSING AUTHORITY
_____________________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
Premises Posted: Friday, August 7, 2020
Publish in Mountain Mail: July 10, 2020
